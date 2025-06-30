Man accused of shooting Aultman Hospital employee held on $1 million bond

CANTON, Ohio — A Canton Judge has issued a $1 million bond for the man accused of shooting an Aultman Hospital employee on Friday night.

James Fair is accused of shooting a physician's tech.

Friday afternoon, Fair was brought to the hospital, where he was placed in a private room and showed signs of mental distress, Canton Police said.

Around 8 p.m., staff entered the room to intervene, at which point Fair became combative. Police said Fair attacked two security guards and gained control of one of their firearms. He fired one shot, striking a physician's tech, police said.

The employee is in stable condition, Aultman reps said.

Fair was arrested and charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery, police said.

Aultman Health released the following statement on the shooting:

"At Aultman, the safety and security of our patients, visitors and colleagues is our highest priority. We are doing everything we can to care for a member of our Aultman family who was struck by a bullet in the line of duty at Aultman Hospital tonight. The colleague and family have reported that the colleague is in stable condition. The Emergency Department is safe and secure, and we are actively treating and accepting patients. We are working closely with the Canton Police Department to uncover all the details of what happened."