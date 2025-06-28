Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Employee shot, injured at Aultman Hospital

An Aultman Hospital employee was injured during a shooting Friday, according to a Facebook Post from Aultman Hospital.

Friday afternoon, a man was brought to the hospital, where he was placed in a private room and showed signs of mental distress, Canton Police said.

Around 8 p.m., staff entered the room to intervene, at which point he became combative. Police said the man attacked two security guards and gained control of one of their firearms. The man fired one shot, striking a physician's tech, police said.

The employee is in stable condition, Aultman said.

The man was arrested and charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery, police said.

"The Emergency Department is safe and secure, and we are actively treating and accepting patients. We are working closely with the Canton Police Department to uncover all the details of what happened," Aultman said in its post.

This story will be updated once more information is learned.

