Wayne County man pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 6 kids over 9 years

A Wayne County man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting six children over a span of nine years.

“Today’s plea is a product of the victims’ courage to confront their abuser – I am in awe of their strength,” Attorney General Dave Yost said. “This predator is facing life in prison without the victims having to relive their trauma during a trial, which is a win.”

Seth Leedy, 44, pleaded guilty in Wayne County Common Pleas Court to two counts of rape, a first-degree felony, and four counts of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Court records show all of the victims were under the age of 13 at the time the crimes happened.

Leedy is set to be sentenced on Aug. 27.