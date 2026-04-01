Wayne County soccer coach accused of sexual activity with teen

WOOSTER, OH — A Wayne County soccer coach is scheduled to be in court Wednesday, facing sexual battery charges, accused of engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old.

Tim Boggs was arrested and booked into Wayne County jail Monday.

According to the indictments in the case, 51-year-old Boggs is accused of a pattern of sexual conduct lasting more than a year and involving a teen Boggs coached, instructed or had disciplinary control over.

Boggs spent the last three seasons as the girls’ soccer coach for Northwestern Local Schools.

In a statement, Northwestern Local Schools Superintendent Julie McCumber wrote that the allegation against Boggs, "purportedly stems from an incident that allegedly occurred outside of his role as a scholastic coach and was not connected to his employment with our district.”

McCumber also said in the statement, "The alleged misconduct is not associated with a district student or employee.”

The district’s school board voted to accept Boggs’ resignation, effective Feb. 25, 2026, earlier this month.

McCumber said the district did not receive any reports of misconduct in Boggs’ role as a coach.

Boggs’ social media accounts also showed him affiliated with the Ohio Strikers United Soccer Club in Wooster.

The head of the organization said by phone Tuesday that he was advised by his attorney and by police not to agree to an on-camera interview, citing what he called an ongoing investigation.

Ian Holford also has not responded to a list of emailed questions, including what screenings and trainings Boggs was required to complete before coaching and if there were other allegations of misconduct against Boggs.

On his booking sheet following Monday’s arrest, Boggs’ booking sheet listed his marital status as “separated.”

Records show Boggs also served as a West Salem village council member.

A judge set Boggs’ bond at $100,000.