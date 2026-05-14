Man arraigned for the stabbing of Wayne County sheriff and sergeant

The man accused of knifing Wayne County Sheriff Tom Ballinger and deputy sergeant Dan Broome earlier this week was arraigned in the Wayne County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday afternoon.

The defendant, Chad A. Palmer, made a video appearance in Judge Timothy VanSickle's courtroom in which he repeatedly interrupted the judge.

Palmer is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of felonious assault. The court entered not guilty pleas on his behalf. He is being held in the Ashland County Jail without bond.

Palmer was arrested Tuesday afternoon after deputies responded to Congress Road in Congress Township for a stabbing. According to Chief Deputy Joseph Copenhaver, the sheriff and the sergeant were responding to a call of a suspicious person walking down Congress Road when they encountered Palmer.

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Wayne County sheriff, deputy stabbed in Congress Township

RELATED: Wayne County sheriff and deputy stabbed in Congress Township

Wayne County investigators said that Palmer had been acting suspiciously — even threatening a family earlier that morning. The sheriff and deputy approached him, when authorities allege that he used a pocket knife to slash the sheriff on one of his arms before stabbing and more seriously injuring the sergeant.

Both men were hospitalized and released.

After the attack, Palmer continued walking down Congress Road. Law enforcement from across the area swarmed in and set up a perimeter, searching roads and properties.

Investigators said that during the massive search, Palmer went live on Facebook while inside a nearby shed and poured gasoline on himself.

Two hours after the stabbings, negotiators found him and talked him off the roof of the shed. He walked down a ladder and was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office later released body camera footage of the attack.

WATCH:

Body camera video shows moment suspect stabs Wayne County sheriff, sergeant

RELATED: Body camera video shows moment suspect stabs Wayne County sheriff, sergeant

State records show Palmer was already on parole after serving prison time for felonious assault and other charges.

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Sheriff says he's 'thankful' and 'blessed' after stabbing

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