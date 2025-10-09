Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Creston Police cruiser struck during pursuit

Creston Police are searching for the person responsible for hitting a cruiser during a pursuit on Tuesday.

Police were called to the True Value Hardware Store for a reported theft.

According to police, a Wayne County Sheriff's deputy was already at the scene and initiated contact with the person who they believe was responsible.

The person then fled from the scene, police said.

During the pursuit, a vehicle driven by the person came to a stop and intentionally reversed into the Creston Police cruiser, disabling the patrol vehicle, according to police.

The person then fled the scene and remains at large.

The officer involved was not injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 330-435-6021.

