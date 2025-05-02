Rittman residents fed up with potholes; taking action to improve city

RITTMAN, Ohio — Potholes are no surprise to the citizens of Rittman in Wayne County. It's just the number that surprises them.

"There should not be that many in one little area," Cassie Brumfield, a seven-year resident, said.

On an evening drive, Brumfield and her friend Cheyenne Maibach tallied 193 potholes on several city streets. The two said it's leading to some risky behavior from drivers. Many often drive in the opposite lane to avoid the worst.

"That's a huge safety concern," Brumfield said. "Especially with how many roads there are and how many hills there are."

That's why the friends reached out to News 5 to get answers. News 5 contacted Rittman's mayor, William Roberts, who responded to some questions via email.

He said that because of the warmer weather, paving projects should begin soon. The city is working out a contract with a paving company to complete some work this summer. The city will be using permissive tax funds to pay for the paving.

Roberts did not say which roads would be paved, but he encouraged everyone to drive slowly until the repairs are made.

But some citizens want to see more than just the roads paved.

Rachael Todaro helped create a Google Documentlisting over 40 infrastructure issues in Rittman. It includes pictures of potholes, backed-up sewers, and bad playground equipment. Todaro hopes to present the findings to the city council soon and discuss a way forward.

"I just hope that it sparks some change and helps mobilize the community," she said. "And really gives fuel to a strategic plan."