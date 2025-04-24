'Lost but never forgotten': A dedicated Wayne County firefighter remembered

WEST SALEM VILLAGE, Ohio — As signs reading “Lost but never forgotten” appear throughout West Salem Village, a community mourns.

During a news conference on Thursday, Town and Country Fire Chief Adam Hory struggled to grasp the reality that Lt. Paul Mickolick is gone.

“It’s a terrible loss for us,” Hory said.

Mickolick served as a firefighter-paramedic for five years with the close-knit Town and Country Fire District, including his time as a volunteer. Hory described him as someone who truly cared about making sure everyone was taken care of.

“Paul had a love for a job. He had a love for helping people. He was a phenomenal paramedic and amazing teacher,” said Hory. “I’m sure we can line the streets with people who are still alive today because Paul was there for their emergency.”

But sadly, Mickolick lost his life doing just that — helping someone in need. State troopers say the crash occurred on Friday, April 18, around 10:30 p.m.

News conference planned for Thursday following death of Wayne County firefighter

RELATED: Funeral plans announced for Wayne County firefighter fatally struck by car

“The Wooster post of the highway patrol received a report of a Ford F-150 that had gone into the ditch on Stratton Road,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Lt. Christian Perrin.

Mickolick responded to assist. He parked his white Dodge Ram truck facing the disabled vehicle, headlights on to illuminate the area. While he and others were outside trying to free the stuck Ford, they were struck by a 64-year-old man driving a Cadillac. In body cam footage, the driver told officers he didn’t see them.

“I’m coming down the street and I see this with the headlights facing toward me but I never see the corner of the vehicle,” the 64-year-old said.

The driver of the original truck suffered serious injuries. Mickolick later died at the hospital, a loss that left this community in pieces.

Hory took a moment to remind drivers to be cautious on the roads.

“I just asked the drivers to be mindful. Move over, slow down and pay attention,” Hory said.

As the crash remains under investigation, the fire department is asking the public to give them, and Mickolick’s family, space to mourn.

“Any loss of life is a tragedy that weighs heavily on the hearts of all those involved,” Perrin said.