1 dead, 1 employee injured in Orrville Power plant shooting

One person, whom Orrville Mayor Matt Plybon says is responsible for a shooting at the Orrville Power Plant on Thursday, is dead.

An employee was injured during the shooting, the Plybon said.

The mayor said the city's thoughts and prayers are with the employee and his family.

According to Plybon, first responders secured the scene, and there is no ongoing threat.

It is unclear whether the shooter had any association with the power plant at this time, and police have yet to release the shooter's identity.

Plybon said the incident is under investigation and the Orrville Polcie Department is working closely with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

More information will be shared once confirmed, the mayor said.