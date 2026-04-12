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Crews battle massive fire at Wayne County lumber yard

Multiple fire crews spent Saturday night battling flames at a lumber yard in Wayne County, according to the Orrville Firefighters' Association.
Crews battle massive fire at Wayne County lumber yard
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Multiple fire crews spent Saturday night battling flames at a lumber yard in Wayne County, according to the Orrville Fire Department.

Just before 8 p.m., the Apple Creek Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a massive blaze at Southwood Lumber, the department said.

Apple Creek Fire requested assistance from multiple other agencies, including Orrville, the department said.

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Crews were on the scene until about 1 a.m., Orrville Fire said. No injuries were reported.

East Lincoln Way between South Carr Road and South Apple Creek Road was closed due to the fire, but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire and estimated damages are unknown at this time.

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