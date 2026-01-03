Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
14-year-old cyclist dies in Wayne County after being struck by a vehicle

A 14-year-old boy cyclist died after he was struck by a vehicle on Smithville Western Road in Wayne County on Friday evening.

The crash happened when a Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling eastbound on Smithville Western Road when it his the 14-year-old who was also traveling eastbound on his bicycle.

The teen traveled off the north side of the roadway as a result of the crash, while the driver of the Ram remained on scene until EMS arrived.

The 14-year-old was taken to Wooster Community Hospital, where he later died. The driver of the Ram was not injured.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash. The crash is still under investigation.

