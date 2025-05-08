No injuries reported in Wooster mobile home explosion

The Wooster Fire Department is investigating after a trailer at a mobile home park exploded Wednesday morning.

According to the department, firefighters responded to the Shelmar Mobile Home Park, 1684 Mechanicsburg Road, just after 11:30 a.m. for an explosion.

After arriving, crews knocked down a fire at the trailers while Wooster Police evacuated the surrounding area, the department said. Enbridge Gas workers shut off a 4-inch gas line that had been struck by contractors installing fiber optic lines.

The fire department said the trailer involved in the explosion was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.