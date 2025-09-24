J.M. Smucker Company gives Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank largest donation ever

The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank calls it their most significant donation ever. The J.M. Smucker Company is donating a 19,000-square-foot building, 30 acres of land, and $1 million over five years to the food bank.

"It's an opportunity for us to deepen our impact, deepen our reach across the community and make sure that we can serve as many people as need us," said Katie Carver Reed, VP of Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank.

The building is currently home to the Smucker Retail Store, but it's closing in January, with the foodbank expected to take possession in the spring.

There are 34 food programs in Wayne County, and the foodbank plans to meet with its hunger relief partners in the coming weeks and months to discuss the best way to utilize the building.

"So, it's possible it could be a warehouse. It's possible that it could be a space to directly serve the community. It could be a host of things," Carver Reed said.

According to Carver Reed, people often overlook rural areas when considering food struggles. However, she pointed out that more than 15,000 people in Wayne County face food insecurity, which accounts for approximately 10 to 15% of the population.

She feels that the donation from Smucker, a dedicated food bank spot in Orriville, will help reduce that need in the long run.

"With more awareness, more proximity and presence, people may feel more comfortable speaking out and asking for help. They may have a better understanding of what resources are available to them," Carver Reed said.