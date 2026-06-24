Will Geneva-on-the-Lake's historic Ferris wheel spin again? The answer isn't clear ... yet

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — The Old Firehouse Winery is waiting on insurance and the ride manufacturer to determine whether its iconic Ferris wheel can be restored or needs to be fully replaced.

"After we hear those results, we'll see what goes on, whether we can reconstruct her or whether we have to look at buying a new one," co-owner Cheryl Woodward said. "Right now, we don't know."

Back on June 14, storms toppled the iconic "#5 Big Eli" Ferris wheel at the Old Firehouse Winery in Geneva-on-the-Lake.

"If we can keep her and salvage her, we will," Woodward added. "If not, it means we would have to forgo all of her and start all over and build a whole new one."

Woodward told News 5 it is the only winery in the world with a working one.

News 5 Crews removed many, but not all, of the seats on the Ferris Wheel as they wait for the next steps.

The winery previously restored the Ferris wheel, originally built in 1956, after Erieview Park closed in 2006.

The Ferris wheel is known as the "#5 Big Eli" because it was considered the "fifth" model from Ferris wheel originator George Ferris' original patents.

RELATED: Historic Erieview Park Ferris Wheel in Geneva-on-the-Lake damaged by severe storms

Watch News 5's story immediately following the storms:

Historic Erieview Park Ferris Wheel in Ashtabula Co. damaged from severe storms

"We wanted something iconic — something that no other winery ever had," Woodward said.

Since the storm, Woodward said she has seen an outpouring of support and heard stories from people sharing their memories of the landmark from across the country and beyond. Even a week and a half later, plenty of people still stopped by to see for themselves what happened to this landmark.

"They're telling me stories about their little bit of history about it," Woodward said.

Artist Shawna Stroup Billet, who now lives in Houston, grew up in the area.

"It's a staple," Stroup Billet said. "When I saw the Ferris wheel down, I had a flood of emotions, and I never thought who knew you would have that feeling looking at an amusement park ride."

Shawn Stroup Billet

Stroup Billet channeled those emotions into a painting commemorating the #5 Big Eli. Prints of the painting are set to be sold at a fundraiser at the winery on Thursday, July 2.

Old Firehouse Winery

Those unable to attend the fundraiser can still purchase a print of the Ferris wheel by clicking here.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.