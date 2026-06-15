Historic Erieview Park Ferris Wheel in Geneva-on-the-Lake damaged from severe storms

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio — A historic Ferris wheel in Geneva-on-the-Lake has been destroyed after severe storms made their way across Northeast Ohio Sunday afternoon.

The Erieview Park Ferris Wheel, built in 1956, holds memories and traditions for many in the community.

Russel Bleck

But on Sunday, the Ferris wheel was turned over and became a mangled mess by the heavy winds that came from the storm.

"It's an iconic piece for the village, so you know, we're gonna miss it. Hopefully, they can find someone to replace it, but obviously not that nostalgic look, probably," Geneva-on-the-Lake Mayor Dwayne Bennett said.

Russel Bleck

News 5's Nadeen Abusada went to the city and found power lines leaning, with widespread power outages.

Bennett said they are already clearing debris from the streets and working with the power company to restore power.

"It came through pretty hard. Over 70 miles an hour," Bennett said. "We're used to the high winds but never to this extreme."

According to the mayor, there were no injuries despite the damage done.

The Ferris wheel is known as the "#5 Big Eli" because it was considered the "fifth" model from Ferris wheel originator George Ferris' original patents.

The Old Firehouse Winery, where the Ferris wheel is located, said it is the only winery in the world with a working one.