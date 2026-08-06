Here's the list of events happening at the 2026 Patriot Games

In just a few days, student-athletes from across the country will descend on Northeast Ohio to compete in the Patriot Games, an event celebrating the country's 250th birthday with various activities.

Athletes ages 14-17 will compete for a $250,000 scholarship prize pool over several days. Athletes are set to begin arriving in the area on Friday, with competition beginning on Sunday, Aug. 9 and wrapping up on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

And, we now know what those games will be.



Dodgeball

Kickball

Boys' and girls' "Operation Endurance"

Tug-of-war event

According to ESPN, "The competition will include rounds that test excellence in skillsets of beloved American sports, including elements from football, basketball, soccer, track and more. Competitions will include both team and individual categories. The athletes will be tested on the skills from the Presidential Fitness Test, go through a military-inspired boot camp circuit and finalists will compete in an obstacle course designed to test strategy and skill"

President Trump is expected to attend. This is not President Trump's first visit to Ashtabula County: then-candidate Trump campaigned at SPIRE in 2016, just days before the election.

WATCH:

Here's what we know about President Trump's Patriot Games in Ashtabula Co.

RELATED: Here's what we know about President Trump's upcoming Patriot Games in Ashtabula Co., including tickets