Ashtabula deputies, Conneaut officer fatally shoot individual while serving warrant

CONNEAUT, Ohio — One person is dead following a shooting with Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office deputies and a Conneaut Police officer on Thursday.

According to the sheriff's office, Special Response Team members went to execute felony warrants for a person in the 600 block of Orange Street.

When officers arrived, they were met with family members of the person, and learned that the person was in the basement of the home with someone else, the sheriff's office said.

"After safely extracting the second person the individual became non-compliant. During the extraction, perceiving an immediate threat, Sheriff's Deputies and a Conneaut Police Department Officer fired at the individual, resulting in a fatality," the sheriff's office said in a news release posted on Facebook.

The sheriff's office said that while they were trying to separate the second person from the wanted person, the wanted person became noncompliant.

During the extraction, the sheriff's office said deputies and police officers from both departments opened fire at the wanted person after perceiving an immediate threat, resulting in a fatality.

Ohio BCI was called to the scene to investigate the shooting.