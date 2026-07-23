2 cases of measles confirmed in Ashtabula County

The Ashtabula County Health Department (ACHD) has confirmed two cases of measles.

The ACHD is working with the Ohio Department of Health to follow up about possible exposures and to promote vaccine opportunities.

ACHD said the county is working with confirmed cases and connected healthcare providers to identify all contacts. Those who are contacted will be notified through their local health department and will be given guidance on quarantining.

According to the ACHD, the potential exposure locations include:



Sugarcreek Stockyard in Sugarcreek, Ohio, on July 17

Bloomfield Livestock Auction in Bloomfield, Ohio, on July 18

Hillcrest Hospital Adult Emergency Department in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, on July 18 between 2:46 p.m. and 10:57 p.m.

The local cases come as the U.S. reaches its highest number of documented measles cases since 2000.

Last year, measles were also reported in Ashtabula County.

First 2025 measles case in Ohio reported in Ashtabula County

RELATED: 1st 2025 measles case in Ohio reported in Ashtabula County

Symptoms can include high fever, watery eyes, a runny nose, a cough and a rash, starting three to five days after other symptoms appear.

Health officials recommend that all children get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine to help prevent the virus from spreading.