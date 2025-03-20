First 2025 measles case in Ohio reported in Ashtabula County

The first case of measles in Ohio this year has been reported in Ashtabula County, according to Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff.

Vanderhoff said the infected adult, who is from Ashtabula County, was unvaccinated and had contact with someone who recently traveled internationally.

ODH said it is working with the Ashtabula County Health Department to follow up on other potential exposures and promote vaccination opportunities.

“The fact that we now have a measles case in Ohio adds emphasis to the importance of being fully vaccinated,” Vanderhoff said in a statement. “This disease can be very serious, but it is preventable. I strongly encourage you to protect yourselves and your children by getting vaccinated.”

In 2022, Ohio had 90 cases of measles, while an outbreak centered in Central Ohio totaled 85 cases. In 2023, the state had one measles case; in 2024, it had seven, according to ODH.

There has been an increase in measles cases this year as outbreaks are ongoing in Texas and New Mexico.

Local health officials have urged residents to get the MMR vaccine as measles cases have risen across the country.

RELATED: What you need to know about the measles vaccine right now