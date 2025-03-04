What you need to know about the measles vaccine right now

Local health officials are urging residents to get the MMR vaccine, as measles cases have risen in Texas and other states.

According to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 164 measles cases have been reported in nine states, including Alaska, California, Georgia, Kentucky, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island and Texas.

The MMR vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

Backtracking on some of his previous controversial statements about vaccines, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is now urging Americans to get vaccinated as cases of the highly-contagious measles continue to grow in parts of the country.

RFK Jr. calls measles outbreak a 'call to action,' urges people get vaccinated

RELATED: RFK Jr. calls measles outbreak a 'call to action,' urges people get vaccinated

According to the CDC, symptoms of measles typically begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. Two to three days after these initial symptoms, tiny white spots may appear inside the mouth.

RELATED: Global measles cases spike 20% as vaccination rates lag, report finds

Summit County Public Health officials released the following guidance regarding vaccination.

Who should get the MMR vaccine:

Children



CDC recommends all children get two doses of MMR (measles-mumps-rubella) vaccine, starting with the first dose at 12 through 15 months of age, and the second dose at 4 through 6 years of age.

Adults



Adults who do not have presumptive evidence of immunity should get at least one dose of MMR vaccine.

Certain adults may need 2 doses. Adults who are going to be in a setting that poses a high risk for measles or mumps transmission should make sure they have had two doses separated by at least 28 days. These adults include:

students at post-high school education institutions healthcare personnel international travelers



Who Should Not Get the MMR Vaccine

Some people should not get MMR vaccine or should wait. Tell your vaccine provider if the person getting the vaccine:



Has any severe, life-threatening allergies. A person who has ever had a life-threatening allergic reaction after a dose of MMR vaccine, or has a severe allergy to any part of this vaccine, may be advised not to be vaccinated. Ask your health care provider if you want information about vaccine components.

Is pregnant or thinks she might be pregnant. Pregnant women should wait to get MMR vaccine until after they are no longer pregnant. Women should avoid getting pregnant for at least 1 month after getting MMR vaccine.

Has a weakened immune system due to disease (such as cancer or HIV/AIDS) or medical treatments (such as radiation, immunotherapy, steroids, or chemotherapy).

Has a parent, brother, or sister with a history of immune system problems.

Has ever had a condition that makes them bruise or bleed easily.

Has recently had a blood transfusion or received other blood products. You might be advised to postpone MMR vaccination for 3 months or more.

Has tuberculosis.

Has gotten any other vaccines in the past 4 weeks. Live vaccines given too close together might not work as well.

Is not feeling well. A mild illness, such as a cold, is usually not a reason to postpone a vaccination. Someone who is moderately or severely ill should probably wait. Your doctor can advise you.

Who Does Not Need the MMR Vaccine

You do not need the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine if you meet any of these criteria for presumptive evidence of immunity*:



You have written documentation of adequate vaccination:

At least one dose of a measles, mumps, and rubella virus-containing vaccine administered on or after the first birthday for preschool-age children and adults not at high risk for exposure and transmission. Two doses of measles and mumps virus-containing vaccine for school-age children and adults at high risk for exposure and transmission, including college students, healthcare personnel, international travelers, and groups at increased risk during outbreaks.

You have laboratory confirmation of past infection or had blood tests that show you are immune to measles, mumps, and rubella

You were born before 1957

Additional information from Summit County Public Health:



If you do not have presumptive evidence of immunity against measles, mumps, and rubella, talk with your doctor about getting vaccinated. If you’re unsure whether you’ve been vaccinated, you should first try to find your vaccination records. If you do not have written documentation of MMR vaccine, you should get vaccinated. The MMR vaccine is safe, and there is no harm in getting another dose if you may already be immune to measles, mumps, or rubella.

If you received a measles vaccine in the 1960s, you may not need to be revaccinated. People who have documentation of receiving LIVE measles vaccine in the 1960s do not need to be revaccinated. People who were vaccinated prior to 1968 with either inactivated (killed) measles vaccine or measles vaccine of unknown type should be revaccinated with at least one dose of live attenuated measles vaccine. This recommendation is intended to protect those who may have received killed measles vaccine, which was available in 1963-1967 and was not effective.

CLICK HERE for more information from the CDC about the MMR vaccine.

RELATED STORIES:

