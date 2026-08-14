Thousands descend on Conneaut for largest WWII reenactment in North America

CONNEAUT, Ohio — As you walk toward the beach at Conneaut Township Park, you quickly notice others around you with their jaws dangling open, in awe of how it has transformed for the Conneaut D-Day reenactment.

The city is hosting the largest World War II reenactment in North America and the largest re-creation of the Normandy D-Day invasion this weekend.

The event draws roughly 50,000 people to the area each year, with about 1,000 reenactors gathering to tell the story of June 6, 1944 — the day Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, France.

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Organizer Betsy Bashore told News 5 the event started in 1999 when a reenactor noticed how closely Conneaut's shoreline resembles Omaha Beach.

The weekend features battle reenactments, living history displays, and hands-on experiences for visitors of all ages.

Charlie Noble traveled from North Carolina to attend for the first time.

"I like to tell people this is my golf," Noble said. "Instead of spending thousands of dollars on Callaway golf clubs — I'm spending thousands of dollars on things like that behind you. That is a 1917 water-cooled machine gun."

Beyond the spectacle of all the battles that occur during the weekend, the event carries a deeper purpose.

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"This is a fleeting part of history: World War II veterans aren't with us anymore," Bashore said. "We're here to represent them now."

The World War II veterans who do attend are treated like celebrities.

Among them this year are 102-year-old Jack Einstein of Virginia and 101-year-old Frank Stellar of Pennsylvania.

"I'm glad there's something that reminds people and teaches people about World War II," Einstein said.

Stellar, who spent D-Day along the coastline as a soldier, traveled from Lebanon, Pennsylvania, to attend the reenactment event. His family and friends are currently raising money for him and other World War II veterans to travel to Europe to retrace their steps as soldiers.

"It's unbelievable all these people here - all these people here, it's amazing," Stellar said.

The event runs through Saturday. Saturday's general admission tickets are sold out, but organizers say visitors can still try the gate in case cancellations make tickets available. To learn more about the events, CLICK HERE.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.