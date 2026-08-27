3 men rescued from Lake Erie after boat capsized 8 miles from shore near Ashtabula

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Mike Adams and Pete Easton caught 12 walleye on Wednesday, but that's not the catch they'll be talking about for years to come.

The pair were out fishing when they spotted a capsized boat midday Wednesday and found three men floating in the water, wearing life vests and clutching boat cushions.

Dawn Johnston, Mike Adams and Pete Easton Cell phone video shows three men floating in Lake Erie, waiting for the Coast Guard to arrive. Instead, two eagles eyed Samaritans spotted the capsized boat and scooped up the men.

It happened at around 12:15 p.m. about eight miles from shore near Ashtabula.

Video from the scene captured the moment rescuers reached the men.

Easton told News 5 that one of the stranded fishermen told him he was 87 years old. None of the rescued fishermen have been identified.

The three men told their rescuers two waves came over the back of their boat at around 11:30 a.m., prompting a mayday call to the Coast Guard.

According to the Coast Guard, Adams and Easton spotted the boat and the fishermen about 41 minutes after that mayday call—before the Coast Guard arrived.

EMS was waiting when the boat docked.

The rescue comes more than two years after the Coast Guard all but closed its Ashtabula Harbor station and downsized its station at Fairport Harbor because of understaffing.

RELATED: Coast Guard to close Ashtabula Harbor station, downsize Fairport Harbor station

Watch that story from December 2023:

Coast Guard closing one station on Lake Erie, downsizing another

Several months later, the Coast Guard said it would staff the stations "when necessary" and on "higher demand days."

RELATED: Coast Guard to staff Ashtabula Harbor station 'as needed,' following December closure announcement

Ashtabula Fire Chief Geoff Cannon said that has not been the case this summer.

"I'm not sure what the definition of higher demand day would be, but we have not seen them routinely this summer," Cannon said.

Cannon said his department has responded to seven water incidents this summer alone, compared to the one or two it handled before the Coast Guard shuttered its Ashtabula Harbor station.

RELATED: Local leaders call for permanent reopening of Ashtabula Coast Guard station

"It's not as safe of a situation as it should be — only because we have some training but not nearly as much as them and we can't devote enough time to actually staff the boat 24 hours a day with people on it ready to respond," Cannon said. "We need the Coast Guard back here in Ashtabula. It's not a luxury, it's a necessity."

The Coast Guard has not yet responded to a request for comment on whether there are any immediate plans to reopen the Ashtabula Harbor station.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.