Coast Guard to staff Ashtabula Harbor station 'as needed,' following December closure announcement

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Those who enjoy Lake Erie in Ashtabula and Lake counties will notice less of a presence by the U.S. Coast Guard this summer.

Last December, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed to News 5 that it planned to close its Ashtabula Harbor station as well as downsize its Fairport Harbor station in Lake County as a result of understaffing, with about 10% staff less than what is needed.

Six months later, the Coast Guard emphasized that they did not fully close the Ashtabula Harbor Station but instead declined to continuously staff it and instead operate "when necessary" and for "higher demand days."

When pressed on what that looks like, News 5 was told there is not a set schedule; however, local officials in Ashtabula told News 5 they're anticipating aid from the U.S. Coast Guard Friday through Sunday and for major holidays.

Not exactly what Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere would prefer.

"We understand they believe a two hour response time is acceptable," he said. "But we all know standing on the shores when something is happening, to say to a family member that in two hours they’ll be here, that’s not acceptable."

Last year, Ashtabula saw more than 150 incidents on the lake last summer within their area, which breaks down to almost one a day during the summertime.

Timonere said throughout the county, the fear of closure forced them to invest and increase training for their own water rescue teams.

News 5 When you drive by where the Coast Guard building sits in Ashtabula along Morton Drive, you likely won’t coast guard boat docked; it’s a city of Ashtabula rescue boat instead.

"That has helped but it doesn’t replace the experience of the Coast Guard and the immediate response of the Coast Guard," he explained. "We need that Coast Guard presence here in the county and we’re going to continue to fight for that."

A spokesperson with the USCG added that their station in Fairport Harbor is now classified as a "scheduled mission station," with limited staff around the clock.

As News 5 previously reported, the United States Coast Guard previously only operated the station in Ashtabula from May to September each year.

Ashtabula city leaders previously told News 5 said this isn’t the first change with the U.S. Coast Guard at the harbor.

In 2016, they learned the U.S. Coast Guard would be on site from when the lake or river unfroze in the spring until it froze in the winter. Fast forward a couple of years, and that timeline shifted to manning its station from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

