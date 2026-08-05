Ashtabula County defense manufacturer ITEN Defense set to more than double in size

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Iten Defense is expanding its Ashtabula County facility, more than doubling in size and adding up to 100 jobs over the next several years.

The Saybrook Township defense manufacturer manufactures a range of body armor equipment for the military, law enforcement, SWAT, as well as protective equipment for boats, aircraft and other tactical vehicles.

At a groundbreaking on Wednesday, CEO Damon Walsh said the expansion brings not only up to 100 new jobs to the current staff of 85, but also new technology.

"This new press takes us to new levels we've never been to," Walsh said. "The lighter we can get [body armor], the thinner we can get it, the more load we take off and still maintain the same level of ballistic protection."

The expansion is funded in part by $20 million in federal defense funding.

News 5 Employees inside Iten Defense's existing plant work to create the next generation of armor.

Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro said the project is an opportunity to keep workers in the county.

"This is a tremendous investment in the county," he said. "There's opportunities for people here when they graduate high school, and there's opportunities if they want to return to the community and they have family here and want to raise their family here."

The new facility hopes to be up and running early next year.

Clay LePard is the Ashtabula, Geauga and Portage counties reporter at News 5 Cleveland. Follow him on X @ClayLePard, on Facebook ClayLePardTV or email him at Clay.LePard@wews.com.