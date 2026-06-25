44-year-old man dies after crash involving an ATV

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating an ATV crash that left a 44-year-old man dead in Harpersfield.

Troopers were called to Harpersfield Road around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found a red 2022 Cfmoto Cforce ATV driven by Jason Wichert, 44.

According to troopers, Wichert lost control of the ATV and flipped over in the roadway.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was thrown from the ATV.

Wichert was transported to University Hospitals Geneva Medical Center, where he later died.