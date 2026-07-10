The 'Patriot Games' are coming to Geneva

Freedom 250 announced Friday that the "Patriot Games," a new athletic competition for high school students, will be hosted by SPIRE Institute Academy in Geneva from Aug. 9-11.
The games were first announced by President Donald Trump last December.
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According to Trump, the competition will feature male and female competitors ages 14-17 from each U.S. state, territory and tribal nation to test their athleticism.
SPIRE has become an athletic hub in Northeast Ohio, hosting Olympic athletes and various championship events.
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The games will be aired in a national primetime special with ESPN on ABC on Aug. 13.
Freedom 250 released an application for athletes, including certain criteria to be eligible to compete:
- Must be between 14 and 17 years old. Eligible contestants must be 14 by June 1, 2026, and 17 or younger on December 31, 2026.
- Legal U.S. citizen
- Resident of a U.S. state, territory, or tribal nation
- Student in good academic standing
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