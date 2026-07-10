The 'Patriot Games' are coming to Geneva

Freedom 250 announced Friday that the "Patriot Games," a new athletic competition for high school students, will be hosted by SPIRE Institute Academy in Geneva from Aug. 9-11.

The games were first announced by President Donald Trump last December.

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According to Trump, the competition will feature male and female competitors ages 14-17 from each U.S. state, territory and tribal nation to test their athleticism.

SPIRE has become an athletic hub in Northeast Ohio, hosting Olympic athletes and various championship events.

SPIRE Institute and Academy applies for sports betting near its facilities, promoting tourism and economy

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The games will be aired in a national primetime special with ESPN on ABC on Aug. 13.

Freedom 250 released an application for athletes, including certain criteria to be eligible to compete:



Must be between 14 and 17 years old. Eligible contestants must be 14 by June 1, 2026, and 17 or younger on December 31, 2026.

Legal U.S. citizen

Resident of a U.S. state, territory, or tribal nation

Student in good academic standing

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