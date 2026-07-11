2026 Patriot Games coming to Ashtabula County for America 250 celebration

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — The 2026 Patriot Games are headed to Ashtabula County, as part of ongoing Freedom 250 celebrations.

“This time of year, we’re already busy but adding more events like that is going to increase business even more for us,” said Shane Styzej, Briquettes Smokehouse general manager & minority owner.

With a major national athletic competition coming to Geneva’s SPIRE Academy this August, Shane Styzej said he’s focused on getting his staff at Briquettes Smokehouse ready for the crowds.

“There’s been too many times where I’ve been caught understaffed and overwhelmed,” said Styzej.

That’s why Styzej said it’s important for him to start planning now after he learned the world-class sports complex will serve as the host venue for the 2026 Patriot Games, which will take place Aug. 9-11.

“When they have events going on there, it affects us — like it increases our business by like 50% on those days of those events — and I want to make sure that I’m staffed well enough for them,” said Styzej.

On Friday, Freedom 250, the national nonpartisan organization helping lead celebrations for America’s 250th birthday, released details about the event, which Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said will bring young athletes ages 14 to 17 from across the country to Ashtabula County in honor of Freedom 250 celebrations.

“This facility sits on 800 acres, over 850,000 square feet of indoor athletic space, Olympic-size swimming pool, stadium, everything is here, and we’re so proud to have an asset like SPIRE here,” said Kozlowski.

During the series of American sports-related challenges, competitors will be tested on key factors like strength and endurance for a chance to win a share of the $250,000 prize pool.

Meantime, Kozlowski said he will be busy welcoming people to the area.

“This is a game changer for our county. It’s surely going to shine quite the spotlight on our county. We have such a beautiful county, and this is going to be a great opportunity for folks from all 50 states to come here and to show what they’ve got in the Patriot Games,” said Kozlowski.

To apply or learn more about the Patriot Games, click here.