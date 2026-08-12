Bomb threat near Spire Academy was actually confetti cannon delivery

What Ashtabula County deputies thought was a bomb threat near Spire Academy on Tuesday ended up being a man delivering confetti cannons to the Patriot Games.

A deputy located a "suspicious white Sprinter van" at the Harpersfield McDonald's, driven by a Staten Island, New York, man who did not speak English, the sheriff's office said.

A cellphone translation app was used to communicate with the man, who spoke Ukrainian. The sheriff's office said he was cooperative during the encounter.

However, due to the "suspicious nature of the encounter," the Lake County Bomb Squad was called to the McDonald's and indicated a positive alert on the van, the sheriff's office said.

As a precaution, nearby businesses and roadways were closed during the investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities found no threat and, after reviewing receipts, determined that the driver had delivered confetti cannons to the Patriot Games at Spire, the sheriff's office said.