Crow's Nest in Ashtabula hosts grand reopening party 2 months after crash and fire

The Crow's Nest on Harmon Road held a grand reopening party Saturday, two months after a car drove into the building.

On April 11, a car slammed into the restaurant, killing the driver and sparking a fire that forced The Crow's Nest to close.

1 dead after car crashes into Ashtabula restaurant

RELATED: 1 dead after vehicle crashes into Ashtabula restaurant

The restaurant held a soft reopening earlier this month, and Ashtabula County reporter Clay LePard was there.

Ashtabula's Crow's Nest reopens less than 2 months after car crash and fire

The owners give credit to their customers for helping staff stay on their feet.

"They got together, they hosted a fundraiser, they raised a tremendous amount of money," said owner RJ Detore. "They went to our staff so that they were able to survive, so they could feed their kids, so they could pay their rent, so they could get to school."

The Crow's Nest originally opened back in 1992.