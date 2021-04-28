Rockefeller Park Greenhouse, featuring indoor and outdoor gardens, reopens to the public on May 7

CLEVELAND — The Rockefeller Park Greenhouse will welcome back visitors beginning Friday, May 7 for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The park will resume its normal schedule, open daily, including weekends and holidays, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tom Livingston. The Rockefeller Park Greenhouse.

Visitors in the indoor area will be limited and will be required to wear a mask. The park is still temporarily prohibiting indoor activities including photography shoots, use of tripods, use of easels, eating or drinking and other activities.

Just a mile from University Circle, on East 88th Street, this 1905 city-owned greenhouse and park has blossomed into a respected botanical facility that features global-inspired gardens, native Ohio plants and tropical exotics.

It’s also home to the Betty Ott Talking Garden which provides audio narration of gardens, with signage in braille. Visitors are encouraged to be hands-on, smelling and touching plants for a multi-sensory experience.

