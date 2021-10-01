Superelectric Pinball Parlor—the place where you're guaranteed to have a fun time

CLEVELAND — There’s a spot located at the corner of West 65th Street and Detroit Avenue in Cleveland’s Gordon Square neighborhood that is dedicated to a popular activity from the past—pinball.

Inside Superelectric Pinball Parlor, the space boasts a variety of pinball machines and other eclectic arcade games. Walk inside the corner shop and you’ll find people of all ages enjoying the lights and sounds of vintage pinball machines, which is one of the reasons we featured the pinball parlor in our "100 Hidden Gems of Cleveland" list.

The unique space started when art friends began collecting pinball machines in their third-floor studio. During the “Third Friday” open house at 78th Street Studios, the friends would host a “freeplay” pinball event surrounded by art.

During every event, visitors would say how fun the lost activity of pinball was and how they wished a place like this existed in the city.

And with a wish, Superelectric Parlor became a reality.

The space opened in 2016, with the kitchen and bar expansion completed in 2018.

The parlor hosts weddings, birthdays, graduations and retirement parties.

