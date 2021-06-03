Skidmark Garage gives motorcyclists from all walks of life a communal space to work on their bikes

CLEVELAND — It's a place where motorcycle enthusiasts from all different walks of life go to collaborate and fix their beloved bikes. But the Skidmark Garage in Cleveland is more than a garage. It's a community.

"I've always felt like this place was kind of a hidden gem. It's a great mix of socioeconomic, a great mix of gender. It's a great mix of ideas. It's the perfect culture," said owner Brian Schaffran, who started the garage because he couldn't find anyone to work on his old Honda.

The garage, located near East 55th and St. Clair, works like a gym membership. Members pay a fee that gives them access to all the tools to work on their bikes alongside other members who all pitch in to help one another.

"The only thing you've got to be able to do is to be able to work next to someone who is outside of your realm of existence," Schaffran said. "If you are uncomfortable working next to someone from the LGBTQ community, you're not going to enjoy your time here. If you're uncomfortable working next to a Black man, you're not going to enjoy your time here. It's not about what you can do with your hands, because that's able to be taught by other members. It has become all about community.

Watch the video above for a deeper look at the Skidmark Garage.

Click here for more information on Skidmark Garage.

