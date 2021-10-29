Cleveland's spookiest Hidden Gem: Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick

CLEVELAND — The witching hour is upon us.

Tucked away in a small nondescript brick building on Cleveland's South Side is one of the most unique destinations in the entire city—The Buckland Museum of Witchcraft and Magick.

The museum features all kinds of mysterious artifacts, magic-related items and plenty of souvenirs to take home.

If it's your first trip there, don't forget to check out the Demon in a Box.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland The Demon in a Box

The museum is located at 2155 Broadview Road, Cleveland. It's open seven days a week by appointment only. Tickets are $8 for all ages. CLICK HERE to plan your visit.

