Our viewers selected the last 10 Hidden Gems of Cleveland for our list of 100, and here they are...

CLEVELAND — We asked, and you answered. When we released our list of Hidden Gems in Cleveland, we left it incomplete so our viewers could contribute. They leaped at the chance. We received over 100 submissions. Our staff poured through them all and selected the final 10 to complete the 100.

1 Goodtime III

825 East 9th Street, Cleveland

Cleveland’s largest sightseeing ship received -- by far -- the most submissions from readers. If you’ve never been, you’re missing out.

2. Gravity Hill

King Memorial Road, north of Little Mountain Road, Kirtland Hills

It looks like it goes uphill, but cars roll downhill. Wha? Here's a look from 2014 when Leon Bibb covered it for News 5.

3. Viaduct Park

Bedford Reservation

This small Bedford park offers plenty to see: the river, waterfalls, ruins, a short trail, wildflowers and trains.

4. Amherst Veteran’s Mural

248 Park Avenue, Amherst

This is awesome. And what you see below is just part of it.

5. Towpath Mounds

Towpath Trail in Tremont

The Towpath Trail is a gem in its own right, but viewers were adamant about including this gem inside a gem -- offering sweeping views of the city, which Plain Dealer reporter Steven Litt poetically described as being, “about the magic of place, not getting from one place to another.”

6. NELA Holiday Lights Display

1901 Noble Road, East Cleveland

It’s not Christmas in Cleveland without it.

7. Brandywine Falls

8176 Brandywine Rd, Northfield

A boardwalk leads visitors to an up-close view of a majestic 65-foot waterfall located in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

It’s a sight to see all year round, offering different views depending on the season.

8. Azure rooftop bar at The 9

2017 E. 9th Street The 9 - Level 12, Cleveland

A place to admire the city’s skyline, day or night.

9. Lakefront Nature Preserve

8701 Lakeshore Blvd, Cleveland

You’ve driven by it on 90, but have you ever stopped and looked around? This preserve is a birdwatcher’s dream.

10. Baseball Heritage Museum

6601 Lexington Avenue, Cleveland

Kevin Barry | News 5 Cleveland

With a baseball field on the premises where League Park once stood, the Baseball Heritage Museum (free admission) is another must-see for sports fans who live in Cleveland or are visiting town.

