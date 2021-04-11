Cleveland Orchestra returns to Blossom Music Center this summer

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Orchestra is returning to Blossom Music Center this summer after having to cancel last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The orchestra announced a 10-week season at Blossom Music Center starting on July 3.

There will be limited admission to allow for social distancing.

“We’re expecting, at least in the beginning, to be able to accommodate 3,500 people on the lawn and 1,500 in the pavilion,” said André Gremillet, orchestra president and CEO. “Under normal circumstances you can go all the way up to 15,000 people at Blossom.”

Gremillet said the orchestra will likely experiment with adding additional capacity as the season progresses.

Masks will be required, except when eating or drinking, and lawn monitors will be on-site to ensure groups are six feet apart.

The orchestra's first show will be “An American Celebration” on July 3 in honor of Independence Day.

“Harry Potter” and “Lord of the Rings” movie concerts for the 2021 Blossom season have been canceled and may be rescheduled for a future season.

The orchestra also plans to resume in-person concerts at Severance Hall for its next season, beginning in October.

Tickets go on sale May 3 and start at $25.