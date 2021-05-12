Cleveland Metroparks unveils Red Line Greenway urban trail connecting 8 neighborhoods

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks unveiled the opening of the Red Line Greenway, a nearly two-mile paved all-purpose trail that connects eight Cleveland neighborhoods. The trail utilizes the former RTA right-of-way along the Red Line to provide a linear urban trail with additional pull-off areas.

The Red Line Greenway provides a connection to the Michael Zone Recreation Center Park at West 53rd Street to the Cleveland Foundation Centennial Lake Link Trail located at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Columbus Road. Trail users can access the Red Line at West 44th Street, West 41st Street, West 25th Street and Columbus Road near Abbey and Franklin avenues.

“The Re-Connecting Cleveland project including the newly opened Red Line Greenway is doing just that — it is reconnecting our communities through a bold vision only possible through successful partnerships and community support,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman in a news release. “This new accessible trail is breaking transportation barriers that have existed for decades and will improve access to and from downtown.”

The Red Line Trail includes newly planted native trees and landscaping along the trail.

The accessible trail provides a major east-west connector route as part of the overall Re-Connecting Cleveland project that is expected to be completed next month. The Re-Connecting Cleveland project also includes the upcoming Whiskey Island Connector Trail and Wendy Park Bridge, including the Canal Basin Park Connector and Cleveland Lakefront Bikeway Connector.

In total, all five projects link more than 66,000 Cleveland’s to over four miles of trails.

“The Red Line Greenway provides a safe bike and pedestrian corridor that connects tens of thousands of residents for improved travel between home and work, school and play,” said Grace Gallucci, Executive Director and CEO of NOACA. “The trail is a prime example of how improving our transportation network can support economic development and enhance the quality of life for all people of Northeast Ohio.”

