Cleveland Metroparks launches 'Find Your Path' app to help visitors find trails, attractions and hidden gems

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks has launched “Find Your Path” a new campaign and mobile app to encourage exploration in the park’s more than 24,000 acres.

The announcement of the new app comes after the metroparks had a record-breaking visitation in 2020 with over 19.7 million recreational visitors.

“With more visitors than ever across Cleveland Metroparks, we are always reminded that everyone’s connection to the Park District is personal and unique,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman. “We’re excited to offer this new way for guests to interact with the Emerald Necklace, whether guests are seeking a peaceful retreat to nature, a new trail adventure, an opportunity to learn from one of our expert naturalists or find time and space to connect with friends and family."

The new app, available for download on all Apple and Android devices, offers new ways to explore and connect with nature. The app contains new maps, trails, attractions and hidden gems as well as programming, event and reservations.

Additional features will allow guests to establish user accounts, register for events and notifications and earn badges by participating in challenges, and be eligible for promotions.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.