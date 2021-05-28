There's a hidden, 16-acre garden located off a busy street in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE — Located in the heart of busy Strongsville, you may have driven past the entrance to Gardenview Horticultural Center and didn’t even know it was there.

"They [drivers] drive by day in, day out. They're always mystified by what's behind the wall," said Marla Tooman, a trustee at the garden.

A true hidden gem, this 16-acre plot of land, originated in 1949 by Henry A. Ross, offers sprawling views of lush greenery, colorful flowers and unexpected surprises from wildlife.

"There's lots of nooks and crannies here. That's one of the things I love so much about being here. Look at how ugly the strip malls are and how damaging it is. And look at what we could do if we lived a simpler, more purposeful life," Tooman said.

Learn more about this Cleveland Hidden Gem in the video above.

