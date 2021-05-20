15 Things to do in Cleveland if you just moved here or are visiting for the first time

CLEVELAND — Last week we rolled our Hidden Gems of Cleveland list. It’s intended for people who have explored the Cleveland metro area already. But maybe that’s not you. Maybe you just moved to Cleveland – or you are visiting Cleveland for the first time. What are the absolute essentials that you’ve just got to experience?

In no particular order...

1. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

A must-see for locals and visitors alike. Then grab a bite or a drink at Nuevo and take in the lake.

Meg Shaw. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2. The Great Lakes Science Center

It's over there by the Rock Hall. Where science comes alive with hundreds of exhibits. Everything from launching a rocket to augmented reality sandboxes.

3. West Side Market

A longtime Cleveland favorite -- check the market’s calendar to make sure it’s open before you head out.

Flickr Daniel X. O'Neil. Inside the West Side Market in Cleveland.

4. Museum of Art

One of the best in the country, with everything from Monet to Warhol.

5. Little Italy

Just minutes from downtown and right next to University Circle; packed with great restaurants and bakeries.

Drew Scofield | News 5 Cleveland

6. East 4th Street

So many great spots tucked into one little block within walking distance of Indians and Cavs games.

Alexander Farmer East 4th Street in Cleveland.

7. Cleveland Script Sign at Edgewater Park

You can’t visit this city and leave without letting everyone know on Instagram.

8. The Flats

Saturday afternoon, in the sun -- there’s nowhere else in Cleveland like it for day-eating and day-drinking.

Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland.

9. A Christmas Story House

You’ll be saying “Oh, fudge,” if you come to Cleveland and miss out on this classic.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland.

10. All of the breweries

They’re all good. Go to all of them.

Noble Brewing Co. Noble Brewing Company is a family ran brewery located in downtown Cleveland. Its taproom sits among seating area so guests get the ultimate view of their favorite beer being made. They also released a new beer called the Kapitan Alt Bier— it was traditionally only available to regular customers and those in the know. It's a little hoppier with a slightly stronger alcohol content. 1740 Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio.

11. Severance Hall-Cleveland Orchestra

When it is not touring around the world, the renowned Cleveland Orchestra calls the stage at Severance Hall home. Buy a ticket and see why it’s considered one of the best in the world.

12. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad

One of the best ways to explore the beauty of the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

File Image

13. Museum of Contemporary Art

Cited by the New York Times and Architectural Digest as a symbol of the city’s renaissance, MOCA’s architecture and ever-changing exhibits are something to see.

14. Playhouse Square

Go for a show. Stay for a photo of the gigantic chandelier.

Alexander Farmer Chandelier at Cleveland's Playhouse Square District.

15. Wade Lagoon

It’s one of Cleveland's most beautiful hidden surprises; where art meets nature.

Alex Farmer | News 5 Cleveland.

