A barbershop in Cleveland Heights isn't exactly what it appears to be from the outside

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — There’s a barbershop in Cleveland Heights with a secret.

At Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa (2200 South Taylor Road) walk through the barbershop with vintage chairs to the upstairs. There you’ll find a bookcase wall.

It leads to a hidden bar and speakeasy.

Guests have to press a certain book for the bookcase to open up. Once they're in, they'll be greeted with rich mahogany tones, swanky chairs, red velvet on the walls and curtains.

"The only way that you know that the speakeasy is open and that we're still serving drinks is that the barber pole is lit and its spinning," said co-owner Alex Quintana.

There are over 100 bottles of bourbon, and mixologists can craft cocktails that were original to the speakeasy and prohibition era.

“We definitely wanted a warm, welcoming atmosphere ... (that) kind of lends itself to the sexiness of bourbons and prohibition,” said co-owner Dawn Mongelluzzi Quintana.

Quintana’s Barber & Dream Spa is featured on News 5's 100 Hidden Gems of Cleveland list.

Here's a more in-depth look at the speakeasy:

Step inside Cleveland Heights' speakeasy

