Stone Mad Pub is a Gordon Square Arts District hidden gem

CLEVELAND — Cleveland has some great pubs, and you should visit them all. But this one has an Italian bocce court inside as it attempts to be the most Cleveland of all.

Ever since Stone Made Pub was established in 2008, its charming atmosphere and unique features not immediately obvious to someone walking by, have made this spot a hidden gem in Cleveland's Gordon Arts District.

Dave Colabine | News 5 Cleveland. Pete Leneghan.

“There’s not too many places that have an indoor bocce court located next to their dining room," said Brian Leneghan, who inherited the pub from his uncle, Pete Leneghan when he died a couple of years ago.

The court is 7 feet wide and 45 feet long, about half the size smaller than a traditional court.

Dave Colabine | News 5 Cleveland. Bocce court at Stone Mad Pub.

The beauty is in the details of this 100-year-old building. Aside from the bocce ball court, you’ll find hand-blown glass chandeliers, a patio with tables and seats made from hand-carved stone and hand-painted ceilings.

Downstairs you’ll find a bathroom like nowhere else in the city. The walls, covered in handmade mosaic tiles, were carefully placed to depict a scene from Ireland.

It's a pub worthy of a visit on your summer must-see list.

"Come here and have dinner. Have a pint and play bocce," said Leneghan.

Visit Stone Mad Pub, which was featured No. 71 on News 5's 100 Hidden Gems of Cleveland list, at located at1306 W 65th Street.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.