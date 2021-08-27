Patriotic pride and a tangible piece of WWII history, the USS Cod is a Cleveland hidden gem

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland hidden gem is back after a two-month-long journey across Lake Erie to Erie, Pennsylvania where it underwent restoration work. News 5 took a deep dive into the USS Cod submarine, which sank more than 12 enemy ships, to get a further sense of how lucky Cleveland is to have it.

"It was like seeing your submarine for the first time. Seeing the Cod in dry dock was absolutely incredible,” said Evan Cerne-Iannone, USS Cod Curator about her return to the shores of Lake Erie.

Cerne-Iannone said changes are constantly being made to the World War II-era submarine to increase visitor’s experience.

Jeff Barnhill | News 5 Cleveland. USS Cod in Cleveland.

“We are a hidden gem because the USS Cod is the only American World War II submarine that still maintains its World War II configuration,” said Cerne-Iannone about the submarine which was featured on our 100 hidden gems of Cleveland.

Aside from docking in Cleveland, the submarine has a deep local connection. Its five diesel generators were built on the city’s West Side by General Motors.

If you want to get a slice of what it was like to board an American submarine during World War II, a visit to the USS Cod is a must.

“It's important for us to keep Cod exactly the way she was in 1945 because I think that's really what attracts people. The immersive experience,” said Paul Farace, USS Skipper.

A tangible piece of World War II history docked in Cleveland’s North Coast Harbor serves as a reminder to all Americans.

“So our greatest mission is to remind Americans that their freedom isn't free. So coming aboard hopefully will take you back to that time and you'll begin to appreciate what Americans,” Farace said.

This CLE hidden gem is a tangible piece of WWII history

