USS Cod is preparing to make return journey from Erie to Cleveland this weekend

CLEVELAND — The WWII submarine USS Cod is coming back home this weekend after undergoing renovations in Erie, Pennsylvania.

After more than seven weeks of hull sandblasting, removing wasted metal, fitting new steel and applying new paint at the Donjon ShipBuilding facility in Erie, the USS Cod will be refloated for the return tow home to Cleveland this week.

Paul Farace, the Cod’s skipper, is in daily contact with the shipyard staff and the captain of the tug to alert everyone to a firm day and time when the Cod can get underway to make its journey back to the Cleveland harbor.

"Everyone involved has done an amazing job in making Cod shipshape, but we're ready to come home and get back to giving tours," said Farace.

The Cod crew hopes to get their sub back to Cleveland next weekend if the tug can arrive in Erie on Friday or Saturday.

The tow is expected to take about 13 hours and will follow the close off-shore route taken on its way to Erie on June 13.

RELATED: USS Cod submarine departs Cleveland for first time in 58 years

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.