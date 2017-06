CLEVELAND - How many government agencies does it take to screw in a light bulb? Apparently four aren't enough.

Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Cleveland Public Power are all passing the buck when it comes to repairing broken lighting on the massive stone guardians on the Hope Memorial Bridge.

Cleveland Businessman Dave LaSalvia started a Facebook page called "Light Our Guardians" looking to solve the year long lighting mystery, that has left 6 of 8 guardians in the dark.

LaSalvia told News 5 his calls to the city have produced no results.

"It's incredibly frustrating because I've seen them slowly go dark," said LaSalvia.

"I had no idea once I started to call, how broken up some of the decision making process is."

Cleveland Councilman Kerry McCormack is also stumped, and said he's been unable to get an answer as to who is responsible for repairing the lighting on one of Cleveland's most prominent landmarks.

"We've been communicating with 5 or 6 agencies," said McCormack.

"Figuring out who is responsible for the lighting should simpler than this, there's no doubt about it. We want them lit. I jokingly said I'd go up there and do it myself."

News 5 contacted Cleveland City Hall, and it said Cuyahoga County was responsible for the lighting repairs on the bridge.

But Cuyahoga County officials, ODOT and Cleveland Public Power all pointed responsibility back to the City of Cleveland.

County leaders and ODOT said the Ohio Revised Code makes it clear under "home rule" that the city is responsible for repairs.

Cuyahoga County leaders told News 5 it marks the third time, since the Republican National Convention, the city has incorrectly tagged them for repairs that weren't their responsibility.

City leaders are now looking further into this case.

Meanwhile LaSalvia is hoping all four government agencies will finally get on the same page of music and get the job done.

"There must be some way that we can get them all lit and let them all shine. Which is exactly what I think most people in Cleveland want."