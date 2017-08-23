Bill would make abortion of fetus with Down Syndrome illegal

Ohio Senators are considering a bill that would make it illegal have or perform an abortion based on the fact that the unborn child has or may have Down Syndrome.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Frank LaRose, would make such an abortion a fourth-degree felony, and subject physicians to losing their license and to being sued. The pregnant woman who got the abortion would not face any consequences.

Those who support the bill say aborting a baby due to a detection of Down Syndrome is eugenics and discrimination against disabled people.