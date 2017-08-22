Protesters demand justice in Euclid police-involved incidents

EUCLID, Ohio - More than 60 protesters were removed from the August 21 council meeting by Euclid police officers in riot gear after an argument broke out when the group said it was not given a proper chance to speak at the meeting.

The protesters were family and friends of 25-year-old Richard Hubbard the third and Luke Stewart. Hubbard is the man who was violently arrested recently by a Euclid police officer. Dash cam video shows the officer punching Hubbard's face several times during the arrest. Stewart is

RELATED: Euclid police officer on paid leave after video of violent arrest goes viral on Facebook

RELATED: Euclid police chief releases statement following violent arrest of a 25-year-old man

Members of black lives matter Cleveland were on hand and recorded the confrontation, posting the incident on Facebook live.

The group was protesting against the way Euclid police handled the arrest of 25-year-old Richard Hubbard and the death of Luke Stewart in a March 13 Euclid police-involved shooting.

RELATED: Man in Euclid officer-involved shooting ID'd; radio dispatch recordings paint scary picture

RELATED: Euclid police release body camera video following fatal shooting of 23-year-old unarmed man

Euclid mayor Kirsten Holtzheimer says she understands the need to talk out the circumstances of both cases. However, she says the Euclid city council president outlined when the group could speak at the meeting, and says those rules are followed.

That's when the mayor said police had to intervene setting up a 45 minute confrontation, which eventually ended peacefully with a prayer service in the parking lot.

Both the Steward and Hubbard families are calling for the officers in these cases to face serious penalties, and believe in both cases it's clear excessive force was used.