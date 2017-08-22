Protesters demand justice in Euclid police-involved incidents

EUCLID, Ohio - More than 60 protesters were removed from the August 21 council meeting by Euclid police officers in riot gear after an argument broke out when the group said it was not given a proper chance to speak at the meeting.
The protesters were family and friends of 25-year-old Richard Hubbard the third and Luke Stewart. Hubbard is the man who was violently arrested recently by a Euclid police officer. Dash cam video shows the officer punching Hubbard's face several times during the arrest. Stewart is
Euclid mayor Kirsten Holtzheimer says she understands the need to talk out the circumstances of both cases. However, she says the Euclid city council president outlined when the group could speak at the meeting, and says those rules are followed.
That's when the mayor said police had to intervene setting up a 45 minute confrontation, which eventually ended peacefully with a prayer service in the parking lot.
Both the Steward and Hubbard families are calling for the officers in these cases to face serious penalties, and believe in both cases it's clear excessive force was used.