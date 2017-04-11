Warrensville Heights apartment set ablaze during SWAT standoff situation

News 5 Staff
10:37 PM, Apr 10, 2017
10:14 AM, Apr 11, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio - The subject of a SWAT situation in Warrensville Heights set his apartment complex on fire Tuesday evening

The fire began on Banbury Court around 4:21 p.m. Fire departments from multiple cities including Warrensville Heights, Garfield Heights, Maple Heights, Bedford Heights, Highland Heights,Highland Hills and Beachwood responded to the scene. 

Officials told News 5 the fire had spread to a second building and a third building was threatened. 

Mayor Sellers said the incident started as a domestic violence call. A woman ran to a neighbor's house to call 911, claiming her husband threatened to kill her and the kids.

When police arrived, they said the man barricaded himself inside and lit the home on fire. A SWAT team was able to get him out of the apartment. Nobody was injured.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced families.

