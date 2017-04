SANDUSKY, Ohio - A man has died after falling from a balcony at Kalahari Waterparks, Resorts & Conventions Tuesday.

According to the Erie County Sheriff's Office, the 25-year-old fell from the third floor around 10:28 a.m.

Authorities said he was from out of town and was vacationing with family.

No foul play is suspected. Officials believe it was just a tragic accident.