CHARDON, Ohio - The Ohio Department of Transportation installed on Thursday new stop signs with LED lights at an intersection in Chardon Township where two teens were killed earlier this month.

News 5 found that there have been 20 crashes at the intersection of Route 44 and Hosford Road in the last ten years.

On June 6, 17-year-old Jackson Condon was driving a Toyota Prius west on Hosford Road when he failed to stop at the intersection of State Route 44. He died, along with his passenger 18-year-old Dominic Ricci.

Right now, traffic does not stop on Route 44. Signs on Hosford Road already read: Cross traffic does not stop.

But some who live in their area don't think it's enough. Michaelanne Cyvas and her mother Diane Cyvas live by the intersection. They have seen and heard serious crashes over the years. After the recent crash, they created a petition to get ODOT to put up a traffic signal.

ODOT spokesperson Amanda McFarland said they've heard the concerns and are taking action. For now, that means putting up stop signs with flashing LED lights.

ODOT hopes the signs will make people more aware that drivers on Route 44 won't be stopping, so they must stop completely and be aware of their surroundings.