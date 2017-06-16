Double homicide, attempted suicide in Stark County involves members of bluegrass family band

BEACH CITY, Ohio - The Stark County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide and attempted suicide in Beach City involving members of a family band that performs bluegrass music across the state.

James William Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn Barbara Stockdale, 54, were found dead in a home Thursday afternoon. James is a member of The Stockdale Family Band. Authorities say they were killed by 25-year-old Jacob Timothy Stockdale, who is also a member of the band.

Around 4:36 p.m., dispatch received a 911 hang-up call from a landline phone in the 9100 block of Dolphin Street.

When deputies arrived, they approached the front door of the home, where they could see a victim through the open door. Once deputies got inside, they found the mother and son who were already dead.

Jacob suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center by LifeFlight.

According to the band's website, two other brothers — Calvin and Charles — are also in the band, along with their father, Tim.

The website also states that the mother appeared on the reality TV show Wife Swap. According to the episode description, Kathy home schooled the boys and insisted "they adhere to wholesome values, untainted by modern culture. The boys have little or no interaction with the outside world, and dating is out of the question..."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff's Office at 330-430-3800.